Evening top 5: Google bans Eighth Amendment ads; North Korea releases three American prisoners

The Taoiseach has welcomed the decisions by Facebook and Google to ban advertising relating to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Google has announced it will ban all adverts relating to the debate - while Facebook said it will no longer accept referendum adverts placed from outside Ireland.

Google said: "Following our update around election integrity efforts globally, we have decided to pause all ads related to the Irish referendum on the Eighth Amendment."

Photo: Sam Boal /Rollingnews.ie

Both sides of the abortion debate have offered different responses to Google's decision to suspend advertisements related to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Yes campaigners have suggested it creates a 'level playing field', while No campaigners have claimed it is an attempt to 'rig the referendum'.

The director general of the HSE has again insisted he will not resign his position over the Cervical Check scandal.

Appearing in front of the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning, Tony O'Brien said he intends to finish out his contract.

It comes as opposition parties continue to call for his resignation.

Sinn Féin is due to table a no confidence motion in him in the Dáil next week.

Kim Jong Un. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump has announced that three Americans detained by North Korea are on their way home.

The US President has tweeted that the men were on a flight back to the US with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It was announced yesterday that Mr Pompeo was visiting North Korea for the second time, as preparations continue for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that the former head of Garda Press was uncomplimentary about Maurice McCabe and journalists and politicians who supported him.

The tribunal is investigating whether there was a smear campaign orchestrated by Garda management against the Garda whistleblower.

Just one out of 13 members of the press office has admitted to discussing Sergeant McCabe during the period relevant to the Tribunal.