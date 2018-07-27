Evening top 5: Fury over "sham" cervical smear mediation; Ryanair dispute escalates; Water restrictions extended

Cervical smear victim slams State over "sham" settlement talks

The couple at the centre of the latest cervical cancer misdiagnosis case before the High Court have described mediation talks with State as a "sham."

Ruth and Paul Morrissey from Monaleen in County Limerick said the state has shown no interest whatsoever in resolving their case.

In a statement this evening, they said they feel “deep hurt” at what they view as a deliberate attempt by the State and its claims agency to misrepresent what happened in mediation talks earlier this week.

They spoke out after the State Claims Agency issued a press release calling for renewed negotiations on a settlement and insisting the organisation aims to resolve cases through mediation where possible.

Pilots union rejects Ryanair claim of Aer Lingus "interference"

The union representing Irish-based Ryanair pilots has insisted its negotiating team in the ongoing dispute with the airline is “made up solely of Ryanair pilots.”

The airline has confirmed the cancellation of 20 flights to and from Ireland next Friday as a result of the fourth day of strike action by Dublin-based pilots.

It said all customers have already been notified and will be readily re-accommodated on other flights – or refunded their fare.

This afternoon, the airline claimed that an Aer Lingus pilot was interfering in the negotiations.

Rainfall warning issued for 16 counties for Friday night

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties.

The alert is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford.

The forecaster says thundery downpours in places may lead to rainfall accumulations of between 25 to 40mm.

The warning is in place from 9.00pm Friday until 9.00am Saturday morning.

Putin invites Trump to Moscow

The Russian president has invited his US counterpart to Moscow for another face-to-face meeting.

Speaking in South Africa, Vladimir Putin said he an extended the invitation to Donald Trump – but warned that conditions "need to be right" for the visit to take place.

He also said he is "ready to go to Washington" after being invited by President Trump – although the White House this week delayed that invite until the New Year.

President Putin is in Johannesburg for the tenth summit of BRICS nations.

Crumlin children's hospital apologises over shortcomings in care that led to baby's death

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin has apologised to the parents of a nine-month-old baby boy who died in its care in 2016.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the hospital accepted the shortcomings in the care provided to Eoin Julian ultimately caused his death.

Eoin was born with heart trouble in March 2016 but was doing well until he developed an infection that led to breathing difficulties nine months later.

He was crying and in some distress when his parents Áine and Seán from Ballylynan, County Laois brought him to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.