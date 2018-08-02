Evening top 5: Further Ryanair strike; post office closures; and GSOC's Du Plantier report

The trade union Fórsa has said Irish-based Ryanair pilots will stage a further one-day strike this month.

It will take place at 1.00am on Friday August 10th, and will be the fifth one-day strike by directly-employed Irish-based Ryanair pilots since July 12th.

This ties in with notice of action by pilots in Sweden and Belgium on the same day.

An Post has announced plans to close 161 post offices around Ireland.

The move is part of its Post Office Transformation Programme, and a €50m investment in the network.

It says 161 postmasters have applied for the company's voluntary retirement package.

A report from the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has found there was evidence of a lack of administration and management of aspects of the investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

However the report said there was there was "no evidence of the high-level corruption" as alleged by Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell.

The allegations included that Mr Bailey and Ms Thomas were falsely arrested for the 1996 murder of the French woman.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has said the bloc is "ready to improve the text of our proposal" on the Irish border.

In an op-ed published today, Michel Barnier said Ireland faces the 'biggest risk' from the UK leaving the EU.

He reiterated the need for a backstop deal to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Within the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin, the president's house, there is a lone gravestone dating from the early 1900s.

Back in July 1903, when Britain's King Edward VII visited Ireland, he stayed at the Vice Regal Lodge - as the Áras was then known.

The king had brought his Irish terrier, named Jack, with him.