Evening top 5: Four dead following Canada shooting; two men arrested in connection with alleged ATM skimming

A man has drowned off the Kerry coast.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Rescue 115 to Cromane in mid-Kerry this afternoon, after a man was seen floating in the water.

The man was recovered from the water and treated shoreside by paramedics.

However, they failed to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and RCMP officers survey the area of a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. Picture by: Keith Minchin/AP/Press Association Images

Four people have been killed in a shooting in eastern Canada, police confirmed.

Two police officers were among those killed in the city of Fredericton, in an incident that unfolded at around 7am local time on Friday.

Local police said one suspect has been taken into custody, and is being treated for "serious injuries" sustained during the incident this morning.

Fianna Fáil has warned the Government that the upcoming budget must prioritise the homeless and housing crises.

It's after a mother and six of her children had to sleep in a Garda station in Dublin because of a lack of emergency accommodation.

Margaret Cash presented at Tallaght Garda Station on Wednesday night because the only emergency accommodation on offer would have seen her family split up.

Two men have been arrested in Dublin in connection with the alleged use of an ATM skimming device.

Gardaí say the device was used in Kildare town yesterday.

The suspects - both aged in their 30s - were arrested in Blanchardstown this morning.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

The Mandate trade union has said it is seeking an "immediate meeting" with the administrators for the House of Fraser group.

The union, which represents Irish workers in the Dublin outlet, said they are uncertain of their future after the administrator temporarily closed the store on Friday morning.

Sports Direct, owned by Mike Ashley, earlier purchased the House of Fraser department store chain for stg£90m (€100.32m) in cash.