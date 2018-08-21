Evening top 5: Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort found guilty on eight counts; Pope to meet clerical abuse victims

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in the US.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wilfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

He also admitted other charges of tax fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

Paul Manafort. Picture by: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight charges in his fraud trial in the US.

He was found guilty of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of hiding foreign bank accounts.

A jury could not reach a verdict on 10 other charges, with the judge declaring a mistrial on those counts.

Brexit negotiations have entered the final stage and EU and UK representatives will now 'negotiate continuously' in a bid to reach a final deal.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator today met with British Brexit secretary Dominic Raab.

In a statement following the meeting, Mr Barnier said it was necessary to 'de-dramatise' the situation around the Irish border - but insisted a 'legally operable' backstop was still needed.

Pope Francis delivers a speech as he leads an evening prayer vigil with youths at Rome's Circus Maximus | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Pope Francis to set to meet survivors of clerical sexual abuse during his Irish trip.

Reuters quotes The Vatican as saying the Pontiff will do this as part of his World Meeting of Families visit here.

Spokesman Greg Burke told reporters the meeting will not be announced until after it is over.

A woman has been arrested after an incident at Government Buildings in Dublin.

It is believed she tried to drive her car through the gates of the complex on Merrion Street.

The incident happened just after 10.00am on Tuesday morning.