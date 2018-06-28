Evening top 5: Five dead in US newspaper shooting; Number of homeless children up 38% in 12 months; Temperatures approach record highs

Five dead in shooting at US newspaper offices

Police have confirmed that five people were killed and "several others" injured in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The shooter has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

The building has been evacuated and a number of people have been hospitalised.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said: “We have had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” he said.

“There are several people who have died in this incident and several others injured.

The number of homeless children has risen by nearly 40% in the last year

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation rose in May.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 6,020 adults and 1,724 families accessed these services last month.

This indicates an increase of 57 adults, 12 families and 137 children over the past month.

This is a total of 9,846 in emergency accommodation.

Today was Ireland's hottest day since 1976

Met Éireann has confirmed that today was the hottest day in Ireland since 1976.

Temperatures reached a peak of 32 degrees at Shannon Airport today.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly says it's record-breaking:

“We have got over 30C at several stations now across the country today and yesterday,” she said.

“We have gone over 30C I would say more times in the past two days - more widely - than any time in the past ten years

“So it has been a hot spell – and it is not over yet.”

Taoiseach insists Ireland is "not going to be preparing" for a hard border

The Taoiseach has insisted that Ireland is not making any preparations for a return to a hard border.

Leo Varadkar was speaking as he arrived for the latest summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Brexit, migration and tensions with the US are on the agenda at the two-day meeting – with the October deadline for a withdrawal agreement with the UK looming ever closer.

EU leaders have expressed concern over the lack of progress in the talks to date – with no solution in sight regarding the Irish border.

Passengers stranded after Dublin to Galway train hits herd of cows

Irish Rail has said delays are expected on Galway and Westport services for the rest of the day.

The rail operator says significant delays are expected to services as a result.

It comes after a Dublin Heuston to Galway train hit a herd of cows near Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier.

It is understood to have happened shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

Up to eight cows have been badly injured as a result.