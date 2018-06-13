Evening top 5: Fatal Limerick crash; Cervical Check inquiry upgrade; and Super Raccoon

Two people have been killed in a road crash in Co Limerick.

It happened on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road shortly before 11.00am on Wednesday morning.

The collision involved a car and a lorry on a straight stretch of road at Gortnadromin, near the village of Dromkeen.

Turning the scoping inquiry into Cervical Check into a full Commission of Investigation needs to be considered, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for a full Commission of Investigation.

It comes after the head of the inquiry revealed on Tuesday he has had trouble getting documents from State agencies.

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is to give a public lecture at Trinity College Dublin next week.

The former US Secretary of State will also be awarded an honourary degree on Friday, June 22nd.

The lecture will be followed by a conversation with the chancellor of the university, former Irish President Mary Robinson, during which Mrs Clinton will explore her views on democracy, women in politics and the current challenges facing American society.

The Catholic crisis pregnancy support agency, Cura, is to be wound down.

In a statement, the agency says it is working towards ceasing its services by June 15th.

It claims the decision is directly from a strategic planning process, which began in 2015.

A raccoon has captured the world's attention after climbing a 25-storey building in the US.

The dramatic ascent happened at the UBS building in St Paul, Minnesota.

The young raccoon grabbed global attention through images and videos captured by local journalists and some of those in the building.