Evening top 5: Eir cuts 750 jobs; Cork 'sex assault list'; and Trump's 'Stormy' cover

Telecoms company eir has announced it is to cut 750 jobs.

In a statement, the firm said employees will leave as part of a voluntary incentivised exit scheme.

The firm also stressed that the job losses will not impact on the roll-out of broadband in rural areas.

An investigation has been launched into the posting of a so-called 'sexual assault list' in the toilets of a school in Co Cork.

The list, which appeared on the wall of the male toilets at Davis College in Mallow, contained a number of girls' names.

Above the list reads 'the girl with the most ticks will be sexually assaulted'.

The man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Dublin last month has been found dead in prison.

42-year-old Keith Lee was discovered unresponsive this morning.

The remains of his estranged wife, Joanne Lee, were found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wardrobe at a flat in Ranelagh in Dublin in February.

An arts student is paying tribute to the case of the Tuam babies, with a collection of tiny porcelain hearts.

Bonnie Kavanagh, an accredited therapist, is currently studying for a BA in Fine Art at the National College of Art and Design.

Her practice is heavily influenced by her therapeutic work with children.

The latest cover from US current affairs magazine Time shows President Donald Trump - again.

But while bearing a striking resemblance to its February 2017 Trump cover, this one shows the president at his desk surrounded by rising water.

Commenting on the new cover, the magazine says: "Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to weather the storm. Now the president is on his own".