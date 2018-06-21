Evening top 5: Dublin man jailed in Spain over Gary Hutch murder; Juncker addresses Dáil and Seanad

Dubliner James Quinn has been jailed for 22 years by a Spanish court over the murder of Gary Hutch.

The September 24th 2015 killing is said to have sparked the deadly gangland feud in Dublin that has seen up to 18 people murdered.

Following his conviction last Friday, Quinn was warned that he faced a maximum prison sentence of 28 years.

However Spanish Judge Ernesto Carlos Manzano this morning sentenced him to 20 years for murder and two years for weapons possession.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad | Image via @OireachtasNews on Twitter

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said "every line, every letter" of the Good Friday Agreement must be respected in Brexit negotiations.

He was addressing a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in the Dáil chamber on Thursday.

Mr Juncker opened his speech by looking back at some "emotional, memorable moments" he has spent in Ireland - such as the 1996 Dublin Summit which paved the way for the single Euro currency.

The Health Minister has said he wants to see exclusion zones around hospitals and doctors surgeries when new abortion laws are introduced, so women and healthcare professionals aren't subjected to ‘offensive images’.

Simon Harris has said it's unacceptable that maternity hospitals have to issue warnings about graphic images outside their buildings.

It comes after the Rotunda tweeted last week to let people know that there was an anti-abortion protest taking place.

First lady Melania Trump visits the Upbring New Hope Children Center, run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South, in McAllen, Texas. Picture by: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images

US First Lady Melania Trump has visited a detention centre in Texas where migrant children are being held without their parents.

Mrs Trump has been meeting with doctors, social workers and others who are providing services to the hundreds of children.

Her visit to Texas comes a day after President Trump signed an executive order to end family separations at the border, amid growing condemnation of the practice.

Meanwhile, around 300 people have attended a protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin against Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has said there is evidence of people not coming forward to give evidence - and warned that it is their patriotic duty to do so.

It comes after the editor of the Irish Daily Mirror said Superintendent Dave Taylor had peddled a story about Maurice McCabe to other newsrooms in town.

This afternoon, editor of the Daily Mirror, John Kierans told the Disclosures Tribunal that he didn’t believe a story of an allegation of child abuse against Maurice McCabe, when it was brought to him by then crime reporter Cathal McMahon.