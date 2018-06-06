Evening top 5: Drumm found guilty of €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud; 10 people drown in 15 days; Plan to introduce electronic tagging for sex offenders

Former Anglo CEO David Drumm found guilty of €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud

The former CEO of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm has been found guilty of taking part in a €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud investors and depositors.

He was also found guilty of furnishing false information to the market in December 2008 about the strength of Anglo’s deposits.

During the marathon trial, the prosecution described multi-million Euro circular transactions between Anglo and Irish Life & Permanent as a “a massive con” designed to trick investors, depositors and lenders about the strength of the former bank.

The prosecution claimed they were carried out with a view to making Anglo's deposits look better than they actually were.

Cabinet approves plan to introduce electronic tags for sex offenders

The Cabinet is moving forward with plans to monitor sex offenders with electronic tags after they leave prison.

After a lengthy meeting this afternoon, ministers agreed on the general outline of legislation aimed at managing the risk posed by sex offenders on their release.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten said the legislation will provide a legal basis for the introduction of post-release electronic tagging.

The General Scheme also tightens the regulations governing the sex offenders register.

Disclosures Tribunal: Former Assistant Commissioner denies attempt to dig up dirt on McCabe

A former Assistant Garda Commissioner has said his decision to order the interview of an uncle of Maurice McCabe was not an attempt to dig up dirt on the whistleblower.

John O’Mahoney accepts that the uncle made ‘wild allegations’ that were of no use to his investigation, but stands by sending a chief superintendent to interview him.

Mr O’Mahoney was appointed to investigate the cancellation of penalty points in October 2012 – when, he claims, he was not aware who the whistleblowers that raised the issues were.

Earlier he said he never heard former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan speak in a derogatory way about Sergeant McCabe.

Swimmers urged to take care after 10 people drown in 15 days

10 people have died through drowning in the last 15 days, according to Irish Water Safety.

They include a man in his 40s who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Lough Derg, County Galway yesterday evening.

Two 15-year-old boys also drowned in Ennis, Co. Clare last week.

John Leech, CEO of Irish Water Safety, said there has been a “huge spike” in water safety related deaths in the past two weeks.

Investigators focus on suspected getaway van after Bray boxing club shooting

Investigations into a shooting in Bray in Co Wicklow are focusing on the gunman's suspected getaway van.

50-year-old Robert Messett - who's thought to have been an innocent bystander - was killed when a gunman opened fire at Bray Boxing Club yesterday morning.

Katie Taylor's father Pete and another man were seriously injured in the incident.

As part of the investigation, gardaí are looking into whether Mr Taylor was the intended target.