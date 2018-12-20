Evening top 5: Drones cause chaos at Gatwick Airport; abortion legislation signed into law

The chief executive of Gatwick Airport says the major disruption at the airport after drone sightings is the result of "highly targeted activity... designed to close the airport and bring maximum disruption in the run up to Christmas".

Earlier, the London airport - which is the second busiest in the UK - says the suspension of flights was due to, what appears to be, "a deliberate attempt" at disruption.

There have been no flights in or out of the airport since this morning, after drones were seen flying close to the runway.

Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

President Michael D Higgins has signed the legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland into law.

It comes a week after the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 completed its passage through the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it's an 'historic day'.

There's been another rise in the number of people living in emergency accommodation.

The latest official figures show 9,968 people were homeless last month.

It's an increase of more than 240 people compared to last month, when 9,724 were in emergency accommodation.

Gardaí at the scene in Smithfield | Image: Stephanie Rohan

A man is being questioned this evening after a major security alert at the Family Law Courts in Smithfield in Dublin.

Gardaí received reports of the situation at around 11:30am on Thursday.

It happened after a man burst into a courtroom claiming to have a gun and a device.

A woman who killed her three-year-old son in their Dublin apartment has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Maha Al-Adheem, a Kuwaiti-born doctor, told gardaí “a power” made her take the knife out of a drawer at their home at Riverside on Poddle Park in Kimmage.