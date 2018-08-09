Evening top 5: Dozens dead after airstrike hits bus in Yemen; Ryanair cancels 15% of flights ahead of tomorrow's strikes

At least 29 children are said to among those killed in an airstrike on a bus in Yemen.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of the hospitals it supports in the city of Sa'dah in the north west of the country "received dozens of dead and wounded" from the attack.

It later put the number of dead at 29 children, with dozens more injured.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has confirmed that the only accommodation available for a mother who eventually slept in a garda station with her six children last night would have split the family up.

Pictures published online of Margaret Cash's children trying to sleep on chairs at Tallaght Garda Station last night have been described as "a new low" homelessness activists.

Inner City Helping Homeless said 10 families were referred to Garda Stations by State bodies - with 16 children forced to sleep at stations across the city because they had nowhere else to go.

Homelessness activist Fr Peter McVerry has warned the Government that it will be judged on its response homeless and housing crisis at the next election.

Speaking to Jonathan Healy on the Pat Kenny Show this morning, Fr McVerry said he was "shocked but not surprised" to hear the news that a family had to spend the night in a Garda station.

"This is not a unique situation," he said. "This has happened before with families."

A court in the Netherlands has confirmed that Dutch Ryanair pilots are allowed to strike tomorrow.

Around 15% of the airline's flights have been cancelled tomorrow as a result of work stoppages in five countries.

The airline had tried to prevent Netherlands-based pilots from joining their colleagues in Ireland, Sweden, Germany and Belgium.

The HSE has confirmed five further cases of measles - bringing the total number of cases in a recent outbreak to 11.

Cases have been reported in children and adults who are in contact with others who have had the disease in the community in Dublin.

However, the HSE says it is 'particularly concerned' about the risk of those who attended Temple Street Children's Hospital on a number of dates in recent weeks.