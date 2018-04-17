Evening top 5: Chemical weapons inspectors 'enter Douma'; Facebook to roll out ad transparency scheme in Ireland

A Women's Aid report says 21,451 contacts were made to it in 2017.

During these contacts, 15,833 disclosures of domestic violence against women were noted - while there were an additional 3,552 disclosures of child abuse made.

Its annual report for last year found 28% of women said they were being abused by an ex-boyfriend, ex-partner or ex-husband.

People walk among damaged buildings in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. Picture by: Hassan Ammar/AP/Press Association Images

Chemical weapons inspectors are reported to have arrived in the Syrian city of Douma - where dozens of people are said to have died in a gas attack.

It came following apparent delays in the inspectors being allowed enter Douma.

The Syrian state-run news agency SANA today said: "The fact-finding team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) entered Douma city in Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus countryside on Tuesday."

Gardaí have seized over €250,000 during a series of raids aimed at tackling a drug dealing operation that could stretch as far as Australia.

A number of people were arrested following the raids across Dublin this morning.

Detectives have been working with Australian Federal Police to target a northside drug gang with close connections to the Kinahan crime family.

Picture by: Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images

Starbucks has announced it will close all of its more than 8,000 company-owned outlets in the US for an afternoon next month to give staff 'racial-bias education'.

It follows uproar about the arrest of two black men as they waited for a friend at a branch in Philadelphia.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, prompting protests and calls for a boycott of the coffee chain.

Facebook has announced a pilot scheme is being rolled out for Irish users to deal with concerns over advertising during election and referendum campaigns.

From next week, people will be able to see every ad an organisation is running on the site - even if they are not in your news feed.

It means the feature will be launched in Ireland a month before the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.