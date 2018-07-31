Evening top 5: Cervical Check Commission; record-breaking heat; and easing of liquid restrictions?

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he is open to a Commission of Investigation into the Cervical Check controversy being held in public.

Mr Varadkar has also once again insisted that mediation is being offered in every single case affected by the scandal.

The Taoiseach has come under fire this week, after he rowed back on promises made in May that no woman caught up in the Cervical Check controversy would have to go to court.

Holidaymakers are being urged to prepare for potentially record-breaking heat across Europe later this week.

Southwest France, Spain and Portugal and Italy are most at risk.

Inland parts of the Algarve could hit 48C - a temperature last reached in Europe back in 1977 in Athens.

The social media site Facebook has taken down 32 pages and accounts over what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behaviour".

Some of the removed pages also relate to photo-sharing site Instagram, which Facebook owns.

In a statement, the company says: "This kind of behaviour is not allowed on Facebook because we don't want people or organisations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they're doing."

Independent Senator Joan Freeman has said if she is elected president, she would sign the law to allow abortion - despite being a No voter.

She was addressing Waterford County Council aiming to secure its nomination to run for president.

Senator Freeman, who is the founder of suicide charity Pieta House, said she hopes to start a conversation about Ireland's well-being in the form of a National Assembly.

New 3D scanners being trialed at London's Heathrow Airport could see a change to the current airport liquid restrictions.

The machines take a 3D x-ray, allowing security staff to check items without needing them to be removed from bags.

The scanner also has the ability to detect explosives.