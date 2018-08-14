Evening top 5: Bridge collapse in Italy; Deirdre Jacob murder inquiry; and Irish stew among world's best

The Italian government has lowered the death toll from a bridge collapse in Genoa to 22.

Earlier reports suggested as many as 35 people had died, with the Interior Ministry saying "about 30" had been killed.

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed 22 people have died.

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.

The 18-year-old Kildare woman has been missing for 20 years.

Deirdre was last seen on the afternoon of 28th July 1998 near her home at Roseberry in Newbridge.

Irish stew has been named one of the world's top food experiences by Lonely Planet.

The travel guide's Ultimate Eatlist examined and ranked 500 food experiences globally.

Each entry detailed an experience, and the culture behind it.

Nearly 60,000 students will receive their Leaving Certificate results on Wednesday.

Students are being reminded to take time to consider all their options.

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, is wishing everyone 'the best of luck'.

A new online film starring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and X-Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary is hoping to get more British people to Irish shores.

It is part of Tourism Ireland's autumn campaign.

The pair will be telling fans and prospective British visitors why Ireland is a great destination.