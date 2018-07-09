Evening top 5: Boris Johnson resigns over Brexit policy; eight boys now rescued from Thailand cave

Eight of the boys who had been trapped in a cave in Thailand have now been rescued, officials have confirmed.

The four boys rescued on the second day of the operation were brought to hospital after exiting the cave.

The rescue effort has now been paused for the night, leaving four boys and their football coach left in the cave system.

Picture by: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has resigned as the British foreign secretary - another major ministerial resignation for Theresa May amid continuing political turmoil over Brexit.

In his resignation, the outgoing foreign secretary claimed the 'Brexit dream is dying', and said the UK risked becoming a 'colony' of the EU under current proposals.

The departure of Mr Johnson - who was one of the highest profile campaigners for the UK to leave the EU - follows the resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis late last night.

Former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips has been jailed for six years for raping a young student he met in a Galway park.

The court heard it happened in November 2015 after he found her crying on a park bench in Galway city and offered her a lift home.

Phillips, who recently starred as Frank Sinatra in a West End show, claimed what happened was consensual but was found guilty in April.

File photo shows a Ryanair aircraft taking off at Dublin Airport in 2014 | Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Ryanair pilots and management are to meet on Wednesday, but Thursday's strike is still expected to go ahead.

This evening, the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) - which is a branch of the Fórsa trade union - confirmed it had accepted an invitation to meet with Ryanair management at a neutral venue on Wednesday.

They had previously refused to meet at the airline's headquarters for talks over issues such as union recognition, base transfers and seniority.

Police in the UK say a couple must have been exposed to a 'high dose' of the novichok nerve agent.

44-year-old Dawn Sturgess and her 45-year-old partner Charlie Rowley were taken to hospital over the weekend after exposure to the substance, which earlier this year was used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Ms Strugess died in hospital yesterday evening, while Mr Rowley remains in a critical condition.