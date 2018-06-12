Evening top 5: Blasphemy referendum; Singapore deal; and rent inflation slows

he Government has approved a plan to hold a referendum on the removal of the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said it could take place in October, possibly on the same day as a presidential election.

That is likely to be alongside another referendum: to remove the part of the Constitution that states that without a woman's place in the home, the common good cannot be achieved.

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has committed to working towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

The two leaders signed a number of agreements following their historic summit this morning.

The details of the agreements have yet to be released however images of the document, held up by the US President after he signed it, reveal some of the detail.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman aged in her early 20s in Co Kildare.

Three men were involved in the attack in Clane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The young woman had been out socialising when she was allegedly assaulted by up to three men.

Irish Ferries has cancelled all planned summer sailings between France and Ireland by its new €150 million ferry, the WB Yeats.

The company says it has made the decision due to 'extraordinary circumstances beyond its control', amid further delays in the delivery of the ferry from German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft & Co.KG.

Around 6,000 bookings are said to be affected by the decision, and follows a previous delay that saw around 2,500 bookings cancelled.

New figures show national rent inflation slowed in the first quarter of the year.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) says in January to March, it fell to 0.4% from 1.1%.

While the national standardised average rent for new tenancies was €1,060 - up €70 year-on-year.