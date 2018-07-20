Evening top 5: Barnier demands "legally operative" Irish border solution; 17 dead after 'duck boat' sinks in Missouri

The High Court has refused to grant permission for two separate applicants to challenge the outcome of the abortion referendum.

Today, Mr Justice Peter Kelly refused both applicants because he could not find any prima facie evidence that the matters raised were likely to have had a material effect on the outcome of the vote.

One of them has already indicated his intention to appeal the decision.

Michel Barnier. Picture by: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/Press Association Images

The European Union's chief negotiator has warned that Britain will crash out of the EU without a deal unless a solution can be found on the Irish border.

Michel Barnier was speaking after the British Prime Minister called on the EU to "evolve its position" on the border issue.

In a major speech from Belfast, Theresa May ruled out any return to a hard border in Ireland - and insisted she cannot accept any solution that treats the North differently to Britain.

A man exposed to the novichok nerve agent in the UK has been discharged from hospital.

Charlie Rowley was one of two people poisoned earlier this month, and was taken to hospital after falling ill.

His partner, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after exposure to the nerve agent.

Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri | Image: Andrew Jansen/AP/Press Association Images

17 people have drowned after an amphibious "duck boat" capsized and sank in stormy weather on a Missouri lake.

31 people were on board when it went down at Table Rock Lake, near Branson, around 7.00pm local time on Thursday.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the sinking of the "Ride the Ducks" craft.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin have met to discuss issues, including the confidence and supply arrangement between their two parties.

The deal, which is propping up the Fine Gael led minority government, was designed to cover three budgets - the third of which is due later this year.