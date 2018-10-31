Evening top 5: Baby dies from cold sore virus; WBS-built schools to re-open; and UN job for Nóirín O'Sullivan

The Coroners Court has recorded a verdict of "death due to a healthcare acquired infection", after a baby girl died from the common cold sore virus.

Eilbhlín Wills was just 12 days old when she died in December 2015.

Since then, her parents John and Louise have been campaigning for increased awareness and policy changes to prevent such a tragedy happening to other parents.

The Department of Education says 11 out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) can re-open in full without any works needed.

It says structural assessments of all 42 of the schools were completed on Tuesday.

In some cases, further on-site inspections were also required on Wednesday.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) says it is 'deeply grateful' after it received a €6m donation in a 93-year-old woman's will.

Elizabeth O'Kelly from Stradbally in Co Laois left a total of €30m to five charities after she died in December 2016.

The Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation, Irish Kidney Association, the Irish Society for Autism, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institute Ireland (RNLI) were all left €6m by Mrs O'Kelly.

A teenager has been hospitalised after a stabbing on a train in Dublin last night.

The incident happened on a northbound service, between Killester and Harmonstown.

Gardaí were called to Killester DART Station at around 10.00pm.

The former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has been appointed as Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced her appointment on Wednesday.

Ms O'Sullivan succeeds Fadzai Gwaradzimba of Zimbabwe in the role.