Evening top 5: At least 74 dead in Greece wildfires; Charities demand audit of homeless figures; May to lead UK Brexit talks

Wildfires in Greece leave at least 74 dead and dozens injured

A number of Irish people have been caught up in the devastating wildfires in Greece.

At least 74 people have died after wildfires erupted near the capital Athens.

Officials have confirmed a further 187 people - including 23 children - are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

A six-month-old child is said to be among those who have died.

This evening the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "providing consular assistance to a number of individuals" caught up in the wildfires.

Government reports further rise in homelessness

A leading homeless charity is demanding an independent audit of the Government’s homeless figures.

According to the Department of Housing there were 9872 people accessing emergency accommodation in June – up 26 from May.

However, the accuracy of the figures has been called into question in recent months after the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy claimed a number of people had been wrongly classified as homeless and removed them from the overall figure.

This afternoon, Inner City Helping Homeless claimed the actual figure is “well in excess of 10,000.”

Theresa May to take personal control of Brexit talks with EU

The British Prime Minister is taking personal control of Brexit negotiations with the EU.

In a written statement, Theresa May told the UK Parliament that it is “essential” that Government is organised in the most effective way as talks continue.

Up to now, the UK Brexit Secretary had taken the lead in the negotiations.

However, Dominic Raab, who was only appointed to the position on July 9th, will now “deputise” for Mrs May as needed.

Over 60 colonoscopies to be reviewed at St Columcille's Hospital in Dublin

Dozens of colonoscopies are to be reviewed at St Columcille's Hospital at Loughlinstown in Dublin.

The Ireland East Hospital Group say colonoscopies performed at the hospital between November 2017 and April 2018 were reviewed as part of a quality assurance process.

As a result, it was recommended that 65 patients be scheduled for a repeat procedure.

Dr Garret Cullen, clinical lead for endoscopy at the Ireland East Hospital Group, says this process was "a precautionary measure" and that the risk to patients was low.

Banks have a “considerable distance to travel” on customer focus

The Central Bank has warned that Ireland’s main banks have a “considerable distance to travel” to become more consumer-focused.

The regulator issued the warning after carrying out a report on behaviour and culture at the country’s five main banking institutions - AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland.

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ordered the report in the wake of the tracker mortgage scandal.

It found that the banks have all made differing levels of progress in their “transformation towards a consumer-focused organisational culture” – however, all were found to have some way to go.