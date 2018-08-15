Evening top 5: An Post seeks redundancies; Omagh bomb anniversary; and Christmas comes early

An Post is looking to cut the workforce at its headquarters by up to 300 people.

It is inviting applications for "voluntary severance" from managers and staff from its corporate and support services.

The company says 1,200 individuals, most of whom are based at the GPO in Dublin, will be able to apply for the scheme.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the stabbing of a young woman south inner-city in Dublin.

Mark Twomey, with an address at 15 Camac Park in Bluebell, was charged with three counts.

They were assault causing harm, robbery and the possession of a knife.

President Michael D Higgins rang the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin earlier to remember the victims of the Omagh bombing.

Victims were also remembered at a special service in the Co Tyrone town on Wednesday.

This marked 20 years to the day since an IRA car bomb exploded in the town, killing 29 people - including a woman pregnant with twins.

A year-long state of emergency has been declared after at least 39 people died in the collapse of a major bridge in Italy.

Fifteen people are injured and at least seven victims have pulled out of the rubble alive.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared the 12-month state of emergency as the 10,000-strong rescue team, which includes 400 firefighters, continues to work at the scene in Genoa.

The department store Brown Thomas is opening its Christmas shop from Thursday.

A dedicated space at its stores in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will be transformed and showcase festive offerings.

Among these will be Christmas trees, decorations and gift ideas in a number of themes.