Evening top 5: Almost 200 contacts in Cervical Check audit; Eighth Amendment face-off; and Twitter protection

The Health Service Executive (HSE) says contact has now been made with 196 women, or their families, whose cases were part of a Cervical Check audit.

An update from the HSE Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) says they have been working to respond "to the failings revealed" by the audit.

Cervical Check carried out an audit of women who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer over the last 10 years.

Protesters on both sides of the abortion referendum faced off outside the Dáil earlier.

Pro-choice campaigners tried to block graphic posters from view.

One of the protests said a rosary for Ireland, chanting: "Jesus, protect and save the unborn".

A new campaign is being launched for a forum of former residents of Mother and Baby Homes.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone is seeking expressions of interest for those looking to participate.

The collaborative forum will also be for those with a comparable experience in a county home.

Twenty-seven puppies have been returned to Ireland after being discovered in a van at a port in Scotland.

The puppies were found locked in large wooden containers by Ports Police in Cairnryan following a random search.

The dogs, of various breeds, were brought to Scottish SPCA and are now in the care of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The social media site Twitter is asking its users to change their passwords.

It is after the company found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log.

The site is also asking users to update passwords on any other service that uses their Twitter password.