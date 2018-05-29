Evening top 5: Adoption records show 126 cases where births were incorrectly registered; three killed in Belgium attack

Dozens of people placed for adoption in St Patrick’s Guild may not know they are adopted.

The child and family agency Tusla has identified 126 cases where births were incorrectly registered by the former agency between 1946 and 1969.

They are cases where the adoptive parents of the child were recorded as the birth parents without an adoption order.

The Taoiseach says it will be the 1st of January 2019 before new abortion laws take effect.

He has also warned that trying to change current legislation in the meantime may only delay the overall bill from passing.

It comes after the Cabinet gave Health Minister Simon Harris approval to draft the new laws at this morning's meeting.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that, despite the massive endorsement from the people at the weekend, it will take a while to change the law.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish a Commission of Investigation into the response to complaints or allegations of child sexual abuse made against Bill Kenneally.

The Government also approved the appointment of retired Circuit Court Judge Barry Hickson as sole member of the commission.

The Houses of the Oireachtas will now be required to pass motions so that the commission can be formally established.

Belgian Special Police at the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, 29-05-2018. Image: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/Press Association Images

Three people have been killed in an apparent terror attack in eastern Belgium.

Officials say the attacker shot dead two female police officers after stealing their weapons in the Belgian city of Liege.

The gunman then murdered a 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in a nearby car.

He went on to take a woman hostage at a local high school.

She was freed after police shot dead the attacker.

The US sitcom Roseanne has been cancelled after its star Roseanne Barr was widely accused of racism.

It followed a tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, comparing her with an ape.

The hit sitcom had recently been renewed for another season, but the ABC network today confirmed it has now been cancelled - with the network saying the comments were 'abhorrent and repugnant'.