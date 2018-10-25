Evening top 5: Confidence and Supply talks get underway; Saudi prosecutors say Jamal Khashoggi murder was 'premeditated'

An initial review by the HSE has found “no safety concerns” regarding any of its facilities that were constructed by Western Building Systems.

Two Dublin schools - Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School - failed to open their doors yesterday after an audit uncovered structural issues with the buildings.

The Department of Education said it has been in contact with all schools constructed by Western Building Systems today, adding that structural assessments will continue over the weekend and mid-term break.

Earlier today, WBS insisted that the Government had certified each of the three schools caught up in the controversy as “fully compliant.”

John Reynolds in 2006. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Irish concert promoter John Reynolds has died, his family has confirmed.

The 52-year-old died suddenly at his home in Dublin.

Mr Reynolds is known as one of the founders of the Electric Picnic festival, and later sold a majority stake in the event to Festival Republic.

At least 14 children and teachers are dead and 22 injured after flash-flooding swept their school bus into a valley in Jordan's Dead Sea area.

The vehicle had been carrying 37 pupils and seven teachers on an outing when it was washed away by torrential rain.

A rescue operation is now underway.

File photo shows Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney speaking in Iveagh House, Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say talks between the parties on the Confidence and Supply Arrangement were "a good constructive first meeting".

Both parties have agreed to meet again next week.

They will exchange papers next Tuesday, October 30th and these will be reviewed.

Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia have acknowledged for the first time that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi was 'premeditated'.

It comes almost a week after the kingdom finally acknowledged that the dissident journalist died after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd, following a series of earlier denials.