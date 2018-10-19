Evening top 5: Woman settles "tram surfing" action; Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter; 180 Dundalk jobs in jeopardy

Dundalk food business employing 180 people to close

The Authentic Food Company in County Louth is facing stiff criticism for its treatment of workers after they were informed of its immediate closure today.

The company employs more than 180 people in Dundalk.

Workers have faced ongoing uncertainty about the company’s future in recent weeks and were informed in a letter this afternoon that liquidators had been appointed by the High Court to help wind up the company's operations.

The letter said the company is not in a position to pay its debts and can no longer continue to trade.

May faced with "judgement call" if DUP rejects border deal - Varadkar

The Taoiseach says the UK Prime Minister will have to make a judgement call on how to react if the DUP refuses to back any deal on the Irish border backstop.

The party has been propping up Theresa May’s minority Government under a confidence and supply arrangement – and has threatened to pull the plug if it does not get its way in Brexit talks.

Party leader Arlene Foster has said it will reject any deal that treats Northern Ireland differently to Britain.

This afternoon, Leo Varadkar was asked if Mrs May will have to dump the DUP to get a Brexit deal over the line.

Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter after killing neighbour with teleporter machine

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of killing his neighbour with a teleporter.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The court heard Mr Ferris (63) drove the forks of his telescopic handler into a car driven by the 73-year-old victim multiple times - causing him catastrophic injuries.

The jury was told his body was penetrated at least five times.

Woman who suffered severe brain injury while "tram surfing" settles case

A young girl who sustained a severe brain injury after falling off the Luas while "tram surfing" has settled her High Court action for €550,000.

Rebecca Kelly was only 13-years-old when she and a friend jumped on the outside of a Luas tram as it departed the Fatima station on the Red Line eight years ago.

After losing her grip on the outside edge of the doors, the young girl back on to the tracks striking her head and had to be rescued by her friend.

Members of the public helped her friend to pull her off the tracks and out of the way of an oncoming tram.

Peter Casey 'to consider his position' in Presidential race

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he is taking time off from campaigning to consider his position in the race.

He came in for criticism earlier this week, after suggesting that Travellers should not be seen as a minority ethnicity.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said: "I don't believe that Travellers should be given special status".

"Why should they be given status over and above yourself or myself?"

It was suggested to Mr Casey that they are seen as a minority ethnicity, to which he replied: "That's a load of nonsense.