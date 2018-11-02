Evening top 5: Woman arrested over Foxrock death; 'More movement' needed on Brexit; and WIT Honor for Vicky Phelan

A woman has been arrested after a man's body was found in south Dublin.

It is believed the victim may have been stabbed.

This man is believed to have suffered a particularly violent death at the house in Foxrock.

There still needs to be more flexibility from the British government to get a Brexit deal over the line.

That is according to the Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said he believes a withdrawal agreement can be finalised this month.

He was speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.

Gardaí have opened up an internal investigation into the failure to enforce bail conditions on a man who was yesterday sentenced to 14 years for the repeated rape of a Spanish student in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson this afternoon confirmed that Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy has been appointed to "examine the policing issues raised" following yesterday's sentencing of Dubliner, Eoin Berkeley.

The review will examine the communication between different Garda divisions in Dublin and "Garda monitoring of bail conditions of the convicted individual."

Two people have been arrested in Britain amid claims they kept a Polish man as a modern slave in a concrete shed for four years.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman and 54-year-old man on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Chilworth, near Southampton, on the morning of October 30th.

Britain's Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) took action after a frail Polish man told staff at a walk-in-centre that he had been forced to work in exchange for food.

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has awarded an Honorary Fellowship to Vicky Phelan.

This award is the highest the institute can give to individuals who have demonstrated distinction in a field of human endeavor.

Ms Phelan has been a staff member at the institute since 2006, holding the position of head of the Literacy Development Centre.