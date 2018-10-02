Evening top 5: Varadkar responds to Foster's Good Friday Agreement comments; radar problem leads to Irish flight disruption

Flights have been suspended at Cork and Shannon Airport due to a major radar problem.

The problem is said to be affecting all flights coming from the west/south of Ireland.

No planes are being allowed enter the impacted airspace, leading to the suspension and cancellations of flights.

However, Dublin Airport is not impacted.

The Good Friday Agreement is not up for negotiation as part of Brexit, according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has suggested the agreement is not untouchable - and could be altered to end the Brexit deadlock.

In an interview with the UK Telegraph, Ms Foster claimed the Irish peace deal was not a "sacrosanct piece of legislation."

Officials in Indonesia have said the death toll from Friday’s earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to at least 1,234.

The number is expected to rise further in the coming days as authorities struggle to reach more remote areas.

According to UN estimates, around 191,000 people are now in urgent need of help – as aid agencies struggle to find survivors and provide shelter, food and water to people caught up in the devastation.

The Cabinet has signed off on proposals for a €600 million Galway city bypass.

The Galway City Ring Road Scheme would see the construction of 12km of motorway/dual carriageway between the existing N6 at Coolagh (northeast of Galway) to the Ballymoneen Road (northwest of the city).

It would then continue as a single carriageway road for 6km, up until the R336 Coast Road, west of Bearna.

The plans must now be submitted to planning authorities.

A man has been jailed for life for what was described as the "callous and brutal execution" of two young men in Co Louth.

Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond were shot dead as they sat in a stolen car just outside Dundalk in March 2012.

The court heard their bodies were burnt afterwards.