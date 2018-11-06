Evening top 5: Varadkar defends backstop "review"; Man jailed for life over Kenneth O'Brien murder; Nurses threaten all-out strike

Varadkar insists "review mechanism" will not water down border backstop

Opposition parties have slammed the Taoiseach for opening the door to a so-called ‘review’ of any backstop deal on the Irish border.

In a call with the UK Prime Minister yesterday, Leo Varadkar said he would be open to considering a “review mechanism” within the backstop.

All sides in Brexit talks have already agreed to sign up to a backstop that would prevent a return to a hard border in Ireland in all circumstances.

However, stark differences remain on how this should be worded.

Paul Wells Sr found guilty of murdering his friend Kenneth O’Brien

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering his friend, before dismembering him with a chainsaw.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claimed he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O'Brien at point-blank range in January 2016.

After initially denying having any involvement in the death of Mr O'Brien, Mr Wells began to make confessions in his eighth interview with Gardaí.

He told them his friend wanted him to kill his girlfriend and that he called over to his house on the night in question with a gun.

Nurses threaten all-out strike over wages and staffing levels

Nurses and midwives will decide in the coming weeks whether to launch an all-out strike over wages and under-staffing.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today announced plans to ballot its members for industrial action.

If passed, nurses and midwives will walk off the job for 24 hours – although they will continue to provide essential, life-preserving and emergency care.

The INMO said the strike could then escalate to two 24-hour stoppages the week after the first day of action.

Ryanair sacks six cabin crew members pictured 'sleeping' on airport floor

Ryanair has sacked six cabin crew members who were pictured sleeping on a Spanish airport floor last month.

The photo went viral after the crew accused the airline of leaving them stranded in the airport staffroom overnight with no food, drink or place to sleep.

Ryanair said the photograph was "staged" to support what it said was a false claim they were ‘forced to sleep on the floor’

It said all six have now been sacked for gross misconduct that damaged the airline’s reputation.

John Downey to fight extradition to the North over 1972 murders

IRA bombing suspect John Downey has appeared before the High Court in Dublin facing extradition to the North.

Detectives from An Garda Síochána arrested Mr Downey (66) in Donegal on Monday.

He is wanted in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers in 1972 - and on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames died when a device exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount in Enniskillen.