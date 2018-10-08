Evening top 5: 'Unprecedented' changes needed to limit global warming; Woman arrested in connection with Cork murder; Cervical labs yet to sign deal

'Rapid and unprecedented' changes needed to limit global warming, major UN report warns

A major UN report has warned that "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society" are needed to limit the level of global warming.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says we are already seeing the consequences of around 1°C change in global temperatures due to human activities.

Researchers have said that effects of global warming so far include more incidents of extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing sea ice in the Arctic.

However, the report - which was approved during a meeting of the IPCC in South Korea over the weekend - warns that major international action will be required to limit global warming to 1.5ºC, rather than 2ºC or higher.

State's main cervical screening labs have yet to renew contracts

The HSE has confirmed that the two main labs that analyse cervical smear tests on behalf of the State have not yet renewed their contracts.

The health service’s contracts with the US lab Quest Diagnostics and MedLab Pathology in Dublin are due to expire later this month.

They can be extended, however the HSE has confirmed that nothing has been signed as yet with the deadline fast approaching.

It comes amid reports the labs want the HSE to underwrite a share of any medical negligence costs from the Cervical Check programme that may arise in the future.

Between them, the two facilities analyse nearly 265,000 smear tests on behalf of the HSE every year.

Man to be sentenced after admitting attempt to murder his four children

A man will be sentenced next week for trying to kill his four young children.

He attempted to strangle them after his marriage broke down.

The man – who can’t be identified to protect his children – pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder.

The court heard his relationship with his wife broke down and he was at home minding their four young children as she had gone out.

He told gardaí he was upset about the relationship and was texting her before he decided to kill his four children because he believed it would make them happier.

Woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in West Cork

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in West Cork.

It comes after a 44-year-old man was stabbed to death at a house on Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at around 1:50am this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene shortly before 2am and the man, who is said to be a local, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested this afternoon and has been held at Bandon Garda Station in the hours since.

Google bug left personal data of 500,000 users exposed

Google has announced a bug in its Google+ social network that left personal information relating to up to 500,000 users exposed.

In a blog post, the company said it discovered the leak and patched it in March – however it opted not to inform users until now.

It said the bug was present for more than two years – and it is unable to say with certainty what users were impacted.

The tech giant said it was shutting down the consumer version of Google+ in response to the discovery.