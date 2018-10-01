Evening top 5: UK warns no-deal Brexit would see hard border; men named in fishing tragedy; and new Michelin Stars

The British Chancellor of the Exchequer has admitted that a hard border on the island of Ireland is likely in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Philip Hammond said that World Trade Organisation (WHO) rules would "require checks at the border."

He said: "The challenges around the Irish border are around the legal requirements we will have if we are not in a trade block within the European Union to operate the WTO compliant border, which does require checks at the border."

Three Latvian men who lost their lives in a fishing tragedy in Kerry have been named locally.

They were remembered at a mass in Caherciveen earlier on Monday.

An investigation is underway and post mortems are being carried out to try and determine what happened off the coast of Coonanna on Sunday.

Apple has been accused of secretly deploying a beauty filter in its new iPhone.

After the iPhone XS and XS Max handsets were released, reviews suggested the smartphone’s cameras had undergone a significant upgrade on last year’s models.

However users are complaining the latest handsets come with a setting that applies heavy and unrealistic skin smoothing.

Ireland has got 14 Michelin Star recipients in the 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

The list includes three new names, and also gives Cork its first-time stars.

Northern Ireland maintains its position with two Michelin Stars.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has recommended RTÉ should receive an increase in public funding of at least €30m per annum.

The figure is part of the BAI's five-year review of public funding examining RTÉ and TG4.

The focus of the review was on "the strategic challenges and opportunities facing the public service broadcasters over the next five-year period".