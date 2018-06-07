Evening top 5: UK publishes backstop border proposals; Katie Taylor breaks silence on Bray attack; Life on Mars?

Senior Brexit politician warns "a backstop that is temporary is not a backstop" as UK publishes Irish Border proposal

The Brexit coordinator at the European Parliament has said a "backstop that is temporary is not a backstop".

Guy Verhofstadt was responding to UK government proposals on the backstop solution in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The British government "expects" a backstop deal to the Irish border issue to end before 2022, after UK Prime Minister Theresa May acted to ease the concerns of her Leave-supporting ministers.

Mrs May appeared to have avoided a full-blown Brexit crisis and a cabinet resignation after a "constructive" discussion with David Davis on Thursday morning.

Katie Taylor releases statement in wake of Bray Boxing Club shooting

Katie Taylor has paid tribute to Bobby Messett following the Bray Boxing Club gun attack which claimed his life.

Taylor's father Pete was injured in the incident on Tuesday and saw a third man also rushed to hospital with injuries.

Taylor also hit out at what she regards as "reckless and irresponsible" media coverage in the wake of the incident.

In a statement released through the Irish Times, 2012 Olympic champion Taylor said she was "appalled by the misuse of my name and image" during the reporting of the incident.

UK's Supreme Court 'unable to rule' on NI abortion law appeal

The UK's Supreme Court says it cannot formally rule on whether Northern Ireland's abortion laws breach human rights legislation, following an appeal by human rights campaigners.

However, it has indicated a majority of the justices believe the current law is 'disproportionate and incompatible' with European rights.

The panel of judges said the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission didn't have the power to bring the case - so the case was dismissed on technical grounds.

They have suggested a victim of the laws could be more successful if they brought a challenge themselves.

Life on Mars? NASA announces major findings as search continues

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found evidence of complex organic matter on Mars.

The discovery provides the most compelling evidence yet that the Red Planet could have supported ancient life.

In a separate paper meanwhile, NASA scientists conclusively detected methane in the Martian atmosphere, noting that levels of the gas fluctuate depending on the season.

The discoveries will fuel speculation that there is – or once was life – on Mars, however the researchers have warned that there are other explanations for the finding.

Decision expected on swimming bans at major Dublin beaches after sewage discharge

Dublin City Council will decide whether to lift swimming bans at three major beaches tomorrow.

The bans are in place at Sandymount, Merrion Strand and Dollymount after a breakdown at a pumping station saw sewage discharged into the Liffey.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said they were put in place as a precautionary measure.

“Bathing water samples have been taken and when definitive results are available tomorrow,” she said.