Evening top 5: Two dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport; Naughten expresses 'sincere regret' over INM conversation

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Belfast International Airport.

Northern Irish police confirmed the deaths in a tweet this evening.

PSNI Superintendent Emma Bond said police were not in a position to identify the victims, noting that the scene is expected to be closed off "for some time."

Chief Scout Christy McCann. Image: Scouting Ireland via Facebook

Scouting Ireland's Chief Scout has confirmed he is temporarily stepping aside, pending the completion of an investigation into the organisation's handling of a sexual abuse allegation.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone earlier said she is "not satisfied" with Scouting Ireland's governance standards.

It comes following concerns over how the organisation handled an allegation of sexual assault in 2016, which was in relation to an incident which allegedly took place in 2009.

The Communications Minister has said he sincerely regrets expressing a personal opinion on what would happen with the proposed INM takeover of Celtic Media.

Denis Naughten continues to insist he did nothing wrong.

He has come under criticism for allegedly telling a representative of Independent News and Media (INM), Eoghan O'Neachtain, that the proposed merger would be referred to the Broadcasting Authority (BAI) for scrutiny.

Musician Prince, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award performs at the 10th annual Webby Awards in 2006 | Image: STEPHEN CHERNIN / AP/Press Association Images

No criminal charges will be brought over the death of musician Prince from an accidental overdose, officials have said.

The announcement comes following two-year investigation by the state of Minnesota into how the 57-year-old singer died.

Attorney Mark Metz says the evidence shows Prince thought he was taking a drug called Vicodin, not fentanyl.

The Independent Alliance has announced that Kevin "Boxer" Moran will remain in his role as a Minister of State following for the duration of the Government.

It follows a dispute in recent days with his Independent alliance colleague Sean Canney.

During the political turmoil that led to the establishment of the current minority Fine Gael Government, it was agreed the two deputies would share the role of Minister of State at the Office of Public Works (OPW).