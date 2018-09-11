Evening top 5: Trump's Irish visit postponed; six arrests during Dublin housing protest

A planned trip to Ireland by Donald Trump in November will not go ahead, the Government has said.

A Government spokesperson said the trip had been postponed "for scheduling reasons".

However, the White House said details of the US President's Europe visit are still being finalised.

Cervical scandal victims Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap before their appearance at the Public Accounts Committee, 16-05-2018. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

The Taoiseach has said he is “disgusted” that details of the Scally report into the cervical cancer controversy were leaked.

A number of Dr Gabriel Scally's key findings were published in the media this morning.

The leaks came after the Government promised that the women affected by the scandal would be informed of Dr Scally’s findings before the report was published.

Six people have been arrested in Dublin, at the site of a protest by housing activists on North Frederick Street.

A number of people occupying a house were evicted this evening under an order from the High Court.

Gardaí say a large crowd gathered during the eviction, and six people were arrested for breaches of the peace under the Public Order Act.

Demonstrators have been gathering outside Store Street Garda Station tonight 'in solidarity' with those arrested.

File photo of the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Sinn Féin has submitted a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy over his efforts to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis.

The party submitted the motion to the Bills office today – ahead of a debate on September 25th.

As well as calling for Minister Murphy to be removed from office, the motion also calls on the Government to "accept that Rebuilding Ireland has failed and to urgently introduce a new housing plan".

The Fianna Fáil leader has rejected claims that a general election in the coming months could jeopardise Ireland’s position in Brexit talks.

Micheál Martin opened the Fianna Fáil think-in in Dublin today after holding a number of discussions in Brussels and the UK last week.

He said he was now confident that a Withdrawal Treaty would be agreed between the EU and the UK – and insisted there was no reason to fear a Government change in Ireland while the talks are continuing.