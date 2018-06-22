Evening top 5: Trump threatens tariffs on EU car imports; warning of weekend flight disruption due to French strike

A man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in west Dublin.

The woman in her 20s, believed to be an American tourist, told gardaí she was attacked in a park near Blanchardstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The alleged attack happened shortly after midnight and it is believed the woman was in the company of her alleged attacker.

Donald Trump has threatened to place a 20% tariff on all car imports from the EU into the US.

It comes after the EU's new tariff on a range of US goods has came into force - a move which was itself a response to the Trump administration's recent steel and aluminum tariffs.

In the latest warning of a potential trade war, this afternoon President Trump called on the EU to 'break down and remove' the new tariffs or face additional import taxes on European cars.

The chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has said he will not refer any journalists to the High Court to compel them to answer questions.

All witnesses have now given evidence, unless some are recalled or new evidence emerges.

After almost 100 days of evidence, Tribunal chairman Justice Peter Charleton has been hearing submissions on journalistic privilege, after four journalists used it to refuse to answer questions about whether they were negatively briefed about Maurice McCabe.

Hillary Clinton. Photo:Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has hailed the role of grassroots activism in the recent abortion referendum.

She was speaking at a ceremony in Trinity College Dublin, where she was awarded an honourary doctorate.

The 2016 US presidential candidate delivered a lecture to a gathered crowd, and took part in a public conversation with former Irish President Mary Robinson.

A number of European flights to and from Dublin have been cancelled ahead of a French air traffic controllers strike this weekend.

The 48-hour stoppage is taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

Dublin Airport has warned that several flights have been cancelled, while Ryanair and Aer Lingus have warned of potential disruption.