Evening top 5: Trump signs order to end family separations at US border; David Drumm jailed for six years

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep families together at the US-Mexico border.

However, the administration's 'zero tolerance' approach to illegal immigration will continue.

It came as Republicans in the House of Representatives said they will vote tomorrow on legislation to address the issue, amid increasing outrage over current US immigration practices.

Image: RollingNews.ie

David Drumm, the former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, has been handed a six year prison sentence.

Drumm was convicted earlier this month of conspiring to defraud and false accounting.

He will be given credit for time he spent in custody in a US prison fighting his extradition back to Ireland.

The Central Bank is to make it easier for people to switch their mortgage.

It is introducing changes to the 2012 Consumer Protection Code, to help consumers make savings on their mortgage repayments, provide additional protections to those eligible to switch, and facilitate mortgage switching through enhancing the transparency of the mortgage framework.

It will also see standardised mortgage switching information for consumers.

The Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten launching the new “Empowering Communities for Climate Action” plan, 20-06-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

The government has outlined its plans for Ireland's efforts to tackle climate change.

Nearly €22bn is to be spent on the measures over the next ten years - one fifth of the Government's capital expenditure.

It comes after a new report ranked Ireland as the second worst country in the EU when it comes to tackling climate change.

Forecaster Met Éireann says the weather is to improve this weekend.

It says temperatures will rise "considerably".

"Very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with plenty of sunshine", it says.