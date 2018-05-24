Evening top 5: Trump calls off North Korea summit; 'tactile voting'; and Boris Johnson's hoax PM

Donald Trump has cancelled the planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The US President made the announcement in a letter to Mr Kim, less than a month before the planned summit in Singapore.

He said the decesion was based on "the tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement.

The referendum on the Eighth Amendment will see people who are visually impaired casting their vote using a new tactile voting template for the first time.

In previous votes, people with sight loss had to vote with assistance or get help from the presiding officer.

This meant they were denied a secret ballot.

Germany's Deutsche Bank is to cut at least 7,000 jobs.

The commercial, investment and retail banking giant announced the move at its annual general meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday.

The company says as part of a business review, the number of full-time equivalent positions is expected to fall "from just over 97,000 currently to well below 90,000".

The British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson held an 18-minute phone call with a prankster, claiming to be the Armenian prime minister.

The pair talked about Russia, Vladimir Putin and the Salisbury poisoning during the conversation, audio released on Thursday revealed.

A UK diplomatic source later hit back, calling it a "desperate attempt by the Kremlin to save face".

The ISPCA says a puppy found zipped in a plastic bag in Co Longford has been successfully re-homed.

Matty, previously called Louis, was discovered beside a rural laneway earlier this year.

ISPCA inspector Karen Lyons responded to the call in Derryharrow, after a local man who discovered the dog had cut him free - but he was frozen and traumatised.