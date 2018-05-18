Evening top 5: Cuba plane crash; Texas school shooting; and Google buys Bolands Mill

A plane has crashed at Cuba's José Martí Intentional Airport in Havana, with state media reporting more than 100 people have died.

Reports say it happened on Friday morning local time.

It is thought the plane was on take-off from the Cuban capital.

Ten people have been killed and 10 others injured in a secondary school shooting in the US state of Texas.

One person is in custody and a second "person of interest" has been detained after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe school.

Both of the suspects detained are believed to be students.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

The body was discovered at a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area yesterday during a search for missing Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.

Ana was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan at 5.30pm on Monday, close to the disused house.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he thinks new abortion legislation could be in place by the end of the year, the referendum on May 25th is passed.

Mr Varadkar said he hopes all TDs and Senators will support the Government proposals if the people decide to remove the Eighth Amendment.

There is just one week left until polling day, and the Taoiseach believes the referendum will be passed.

The Bolands Quay development project, formerly known Bolands Mill, has been sold to technology company Google.

The site received planning permission in July 2015 and the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) provided funding for demolition and enabling works.

Google will retain the office accommodation for its own use, and will appoint a commercial letting agent to manage the letting of the remaining commercial premises and apartments.