Evening top 5: Storm Florence turns deadly; Paul Manafort reaches plea deal; and Gavin Duffy secures Presidential nomination

Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to two crimes and avoid a second trial.

Mr Manafort has reached a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, who has been leading the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The veteran political operative is pleading guilty to two charges - conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Law enforcement block traffic into Wrightsville Beach from Wilmington, North Carolina. Picture by: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

'Relentless rain' and strong winds are battering the state of North Carolina after Storm Florence made landfall.

Florence weakened from a hurricane to a Category One storm – however residents have been warned not to get complacent, with the weather system still bringing “life-threatening” conditions.

There's been at least four deaths linked to the storm - including a mother and infant who were killed when a tree fell on their home.

The number of people waiting for treatment in Irish hospitals has hit a new record high.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) show over 700,000 people were waiting to be seen or treated by a doctor at the end of August.

The highest outpatient waiting lists were at Galway University Hospital, University Hospital Waterford and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Gavin Duffy at the launch of Dragons Den in Dublin, 23-01-2014. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Businessman Gavin Duffy has secured a nomination for the presidency from Waterford Council – giving him the four nominations he needs to run.

He is the fourth candidate to officially enter the race.

At a special council meeting this morning, he secured 14 votes over journalist Gemma O’ Doherty's two - with one abstention.

A new report on human rights reform of the Gardaí has expressed concern over the force's use of pepper spray.

It says the likely use of pepper spray by the Gardaí is at a higher rate than London's Metropolitan Police or the PSNI.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has launched the report by the former human rights advisor to the Policing Board of Northern Ireland, Alyson Kilpatrick.