Evening top 5: Storm Ali deaths; UK to 'rework' Brexit proposals; and Cathay Paciic's mistake

Two people have died as a result of Storm Ali.

A man in his 20s died after he was hit by a falling tree near Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh.

Earlier, a woman died in Co Galway after the caravan she was staying in was blown off a cliff.

Around 67,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power following Storm Ali.

The storm battered much of the country since early Wednesday morning.

However all national weather warnings associated with the storm have been cancelled.

Britain has been told it must 'rework' its proposals on the Irish border as the Brexit negotiations enter a "decisive phase".

European Council President Donald Tusk said he would call a summit of European Union leaders in mid-November in a bid to finalise a Brexit deal with Britain.

Speaking ahead of a gathering of EU leaders in the Austrian city of Salzburg, which is being attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Tusk said: "The Brexit negotiations are entering their decisive phase."

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to examine how private security firms carry out High Court orders.

It follows demonstrations against the eviction of housing activists from a building on North Frederick Street in Dublin city centre.

A High Court order was issued for them to leave, and this was enforced by a private security firm.

An airline has made light of a bad paint job on one of its planes.

Cathay Pacific has revealed a botched paint job meant the letter 'F' was left off the side of one of its aircraft.

The Hong Kong-based airline tweeted the error, while declaring: "She's going back to the shop!".