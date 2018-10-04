Evening top 5: Russia spy claims; Government loses Dáil vote; and over 250 selfie deaths

The US has indicted seven Russian intelligence officers for conspiring to hack computers and steal data in a bid to delegitimise international anti-doping organisations.

US Justice Department officials say three of the seven Russian military intelligence officials were previously charged by special counsel Robert Mueller.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis has called for Moscow to be held accountable for allegedly targeting the OPCW.

The Government has been defeated after the Dáil voted in favour of a motion to declare the housing crisis a national emergency.

A People Before Profit motion calling for the declaration passed in the Dáil today.

It was passed by 83 votes in favour to 43 against.

Time magazine has put Christine Blasey-Ford on its next cover, along with the headline "Her Lasting Impact."

Dr Ford has been thrust into the global spotlight after she testified about claims that US Judge Brett Kavanaugh held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

The hearing was seen a major test of whether US President Donald Trump's nominee can be confirmed for a life-long appointment to the Supreme Court.

Around 1,000 people are still missing in three areas after the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.

The number of those still unaccounted for is an estimate by the national disaster agency and is made up of those believed to be missing from the areas of Petobo, Balaroa and Sigi, neighbourhoods in the hard-hit city of Palu.

A report has called for the introduction of "no selfie zones" after it found almost 260 people have died from selfie-related deaths in the last six years.

A study from the US National Library of Medicine examined the phenomenon from October 2011 to November 2017.

It found there were 259 deaths while clicking selfies in 137 incidents.