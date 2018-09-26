Evening top 5: Presidential campaign underway; Leaving Cert student wins High Court action; Nurses on course for strike over pay

Higgins insists age not an issue as he launches Presidential campaign

Michael D. Higgins has launched his campaign for re-election to the presidency.

The deadline for nominations passed this morning – meaning we now know the six names that will contest the election.

The incumbent will be joined by former 'Dragon's Den' stars Seán Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada.

Following his speech in Dublin this afternoon, President Higgins rejected claims that his age poses a barrier to a second term – insisting that it is his cognitive ability that matters.

Fresh fears over nurses strike after unions slam pay plan

There are fresh fears over the potential for a nationwide nurse’s strike after unions recommended rejection of the Government’s latest pay proposals.

Some 92% of delegates at a special conference attended by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) this afternoon recommended rejecting the Government’s new pay plan.

Both organisations warned that if their general memberships follow the recommendation, they will be balloted for industrial action.

At the conference, members voiced their fury at the recent Public Service Pay Commission (PSPC) finding that an across-the-board pay rise was not justified.

Student wins case against State Examination Commission over Leaving Cert appeal

A student has won her case against the State Examination Commission to have the appeal of her Leaving Cert results decided before mid-October.

19-year-old Rebecca Carter had argued that the system was unfair as registration for her chosen course in veterinary medicine in UCD closes on September 30th.

She argued that an easily rectifiable "totting error" in her business paper meant she was awarded a lower grade than she was entitled to.

Today, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys ruled that the SEC must consider the appeal by 4pm tomorrow and notify all parties of the result by 5pm.

Government hoping to 'reduce and end' rough sleeping in every county

The homelessness group Peter McVerry Trust has hailed a new nationwide strategy to tackle long-term homelessness as a 'game changer'.

The Government has announced details of plans to extend its 'Housing First' plan - which is aiming to 'reduce and end' rough sleeping and long-term homelessness - from Dublin to the rest of the country.

Ministers said the goal is to provide people with permanent housing as quickly as possible - as well as providing "significant health supports, particularly in the area of addiction and mental health".

More than 660 'permanent and secure' tenancies are set to be provided across the country's 31 local authorities as part of the plan, which involves efforts across both the housing and health ministries.

More land collapses possible at Monaghan GAA club in coming weeks

The operator of a mine that collapsed earlier this week causing a major rift in the ground at a Monaghan GAA club has warned that more rifts and sinkholes could appear in the coming weeks.

This evening, Gyproc Ireland said Monday’s mine collapse followed a “unique and complex set of circumstances.”

It said an independent technical report had found that a number of mining pillars had collapsed underground after water reserves were transported to an old part of the mine that had never been used for water storage before.

It said this is unlikely to occur elsewhere in the mine, “though naturally the company is taking all precautions and conducting further investigations to ensure this is the case.”