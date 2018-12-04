Evening top 5: Plans for referendum on divorce waiting times; British government found in contempt of parliament

British MPs have found that ministers were in contempt of parliament by not publishing legal advice about Brexit.

Theresa May's government was defeated by 18 votes - with 311 MPs backing the motion.

After the vote, Conservative leader in the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom announced that the government will publish the full legal advice tomorrow.

Today, MPs also began their five day debate about the Brexit withdrawal agreement ahead of a crucial vote next week.

Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

The High Court has paved the way for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) to seize over €530,000 held in an AIB account.

The court granted the order on the application of the CAB under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The application was not contested.

It followed an investigation conducted by CAB in conjunction with the FBI.

Cabinet ministers have considered proposals for a referendum on divorce.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan briefed his Cabinet colleagues on potential changes to the waiting time required.

While she was still a backbencher, the now Culture Minister Josepha Madgian brought forward a bill that would reduce the waiting time for a divorce from four years to two.

However, a referendum would be required to make that change.

Sen. Lindsey Graham. Picture by: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/Press Association Images

A number of US senators have accused the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of being complicit in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi - a prominent critic of the Saudi regime, including powerful crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman (often referred to as MBS) - disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Today, a number of US senators met with CIA director Gina Haspel for a briefing on the killing.

While they were not able to reveal details of what exactly they were told, several suggested that what they heard supported their belief that MBS was involved in ordering the killing.

Nigel Farage, the British pro-Brexit MEP, has quit the UK Independence party.

Mr Farage is the best-known member of the right-wing, Eurosceptic party, having led them during the Brexit campaign.

However, he has recently criticised the party's current leadership over the recent appointment of far-right, anti-Muslim figure Tommy Robinson as an adviser.