Evening top 5: Pipe bombs in NYC and Washington; man filmed on Ryanair flight named; and Irish at Westminster

US President Donald Trump has called for unity, after pipe bombs were intercepted on their way to the homes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

A potential explosive device and suspect package was also sent to the New York offices of the news network, CNN.

The Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has said the sending of the potential explosive device and suspect package to CNN "clearly is an act of terror".

A man who hurled racist abuse at an elderly black woman on a Ryanair flight has been named as David Mesher.

Footage posted on social media shows him calling 77-year-old Delsie Gayle, who is disabled, an "ugly f****** c***" and an "ugly black b******".

The incident is believed to have taken place on Ryanair flight FR015 at Barcelona Airport on October 19th, before it departed for London.

Department of Education officials are to meet Western Building Systems on Thursday, after the closure of two schools and the partial closure of a section of Ardgillan Community College in Dublin.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke's National School have been closed.

The department says it is working to "provide every support and advice necessary" to other schools which were constructed by Western Building Systems.

A Welsh MP has made history - by asking a question in Irish at Westminster.

Liz Saville Roberts was seeking clarity in relation to Northern Ireland's Irish Language Act.

She said: "Is cearta daonna iad cearta teanga agus tá cothrom na féinne tuilte ag lucht labhartha na Gaeilge."

It has been revealed that Butlers Chocolates are to be served on-board Emirates airlines.

The Irish company said they will "shortly" be supplying chocolate bars to First Class passengers on all flights.

Butlers Chocolates was founded in Dublin back in 1932.