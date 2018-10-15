Evening top 5: No-deal Brexit "more likely than ever before"; confidence and supply talks to begin; Turkish police enter Saudi consulate

No-deal Brexit “more likely than ever before" - Donald Tusk

The President of the European Commission has warned that a no deal Brexit is “more likely than ever before.”

In a letter to members of the European Council, Donald Tusk said talks have been “more complicated than some may have expected” in the weeks since the informal meeting of leaders in Salzburg last month.

“We should nevertheless remain hopeful and determined, as there is good will to continue these talks on both sides,” he said.

“But at the same time, responsible as we are, we must prepare the EU for a no-deal scenario, which is more likely than ever before.”

Talks on a new confidence and supply arrangement to begin next week

The Fianna Fáil leader has insisted he will not allow the Taoiseach to dictate timelines on an extension to the confidence and supply arrangement.

The two men discussed the deal at a meeting in Dublin today.

In a statement, Fianna Fáil said negotiating teams from both parties would be appointed in the coming days, with talks due to get underway next week.

Both leaders have already agreed that neither side should bring down the Government while Brexit talks remain in the balance.

Turkish officials enter Saudi consulate amid growing international tension over missing journalist

Turkish officials have entered the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul to begin a joint search amid growing international tension over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist.

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi - who has been critical of the Saudi leadership and crown prince Mohammad bin Salman - hasn't been seen since entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Media outlets, quoting Turkish officials, have widely reported that the writer - who had been living in the US - may have been killed in the consulate.

There are also claims that a 15-person team from Saudi Arabia had travelled to the consulate before the disappearance.

Report calls for State apology for all affected by Mother and Baby Homes

A new report into Ireland's forced and secret adoption system and related historical abuse has recommended a new process of investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes.

A three-year examination of the issue has been carried out by the Clann Project - a joint initiative of the Adoption Rights Alliance (ARA), Justice for Magdalenes Research (JFMR) and law firm Hogan Lovells.

The group has now published its final report, drawing on 77 witness statements and makes eight recommendations to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.

It urges the commission to recommend a new process of investigation that is open to all stakeholders and has the primary goal of creating access to information.

Man's body discovered at Galway's City Hall

A man's body has been discovered in Galway.

It was found at City Hall, College Road at around 9:30am this morning.

The man is believed to have been in his late 20s.

The body has been removed from the scene, and taken to University Hospital Galway.

A post-mortem examination is set to be carried out.

Gardaí say the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation