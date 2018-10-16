Evening top 5: 'No grounds for optimism' on Brexit; Cervical Check claims tribunal; and 821 million people go hungry

European Council President Donald Tusk has said he has "no grounds for optimism", as EU leaders prepare to gather for one of the last chances to approve a Brexit deal.

His remarks come a day before a major summit of EU leaders, attended by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and where British Prime Minister Theresa May will gave an update on the negotiations.

Mr Tusk said on Tuesday: "Unfortunately, the report on the state of the negotiations that I got from Michel Barnier today, as well as yesterday's debate in the House of Commons, give me no grounds for optimism before tomorrow's European Council on Brexit."

A judge has recommended setting up a tribunal to hear and determine Cervical Check claims.

Health Minister Simon Harris has published the report of Mr Justice Charles Meenan on an alternative system for dealing with claims arising out of Cervical Check.

Judge Meenan was asked by the Government in August to identify mechanisms to avoid "adversarial court proceedings" for the women and families affected by the Cervical Check issues.

A young woman from Carlow who raised over €750,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in the US is finally on her way home.

Shauntelle Tynan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2015 - and underwent five failed treatments before launching her crowdfunding push.

A video she recorded late last year in which she said specialist treatment in Texas would be her final chance went viral internationally with thousands of people pledging to help.

The Government is considering a new plan to encourage motorists to drive slower to move faster on the M50.

The plan would see speed limits varying from 60kph to 80kph applied at different times of the day, depending on how busy the road is.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the plan aims to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents.

The United Nations says food is becoming less affordable in countries in conflict or subject to political instability.

The research from the World Food Programme (WFP) was released to coincide with World Food Day on Tuesday.

The UN says in dozens more countries, persistently high food costs are putting the hope of a nutritious meal beyond the reach of millions.