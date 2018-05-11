Evening top 5: New supports for women affected by Cervical Check scandal; Liverpool police make public appeal over Sean Cox assault

The Bishop of Ossory, Dr Dermot Farrell, has suggested abortion is sometimes far worse than rape.

Bishop Farrell has claimed that once introduced, abortion would be extremely difficult to restrict.

His warning came in a letter which was available in the diocese.

Image: Sean Defoe

The Taoiseach says the health service should be about saving lives, and not saving face.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after this morning's Cabinet meeting which discussed the Cervical Check scandal.

They agreed a package of supports for the women affected and their families.

That will include providing discretionary medical cards, provision of counselling and covering the cost of drugs including experimental treatments.

A Kildare man has been jailed for five years for dangerous driving causing the death of a 70-year-old woman in Dublin.

David Byrne of Castlemartin Lodge in Kilcullen knew he shouldn’t be driving because of an eye condition when he knocked her down in October 2015.

70-year-old Patricia Dunne died after being thrown into the air when a car being driven by David Byrne hit her as she was crossing a road in Dublin 5.

Picture by: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Police in Liverpool are appealing for CCTV and camera phone footage of an incident outside Anfield football stadium that left Irishman Sean Cox in a critical condition in hospital.

Two Italian men have been charged and remain in custody over the alleged assault - which happened shortly before Liverpool's Champions League semi final against AS Roma on April 24th.

Mr Cox, who had travelled to Merseyside for the match, has undergone surgery in the weeks since and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Newstalk has learned the Department of the Taoiseach has set up a group to examine the risk to the democratic process posed by online ads.

It follows Google and Facebook's full and partial bans on advertising relating to the Eighth Amendment referendum.

The gardaí, Defence Forces and Standards In Public Office (SIPO) are among the bodies involved in the Interdepartmental Group on the Security of the Electoral Process.