Evening top 5: Naughten resigns; McCabe "repulsively denigrated" by smear campaign; Storm Callum builds

Denis Naughten resigns as Communications Minister

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten has resigned his position following controversy over his handling of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

It came after he admitted to attending a number of private dinners with David McCourt, the businessman who heads up the sole remaining consortium bidding for the rural broadband contract - worth over €500m.

In a fiery speech announcing his resignation this morning, Deputy Naughten insisted there was nothing untoward about his dealings with businessmen involved in process.

He insisted he had no role in awarding the multi million Euro contract, noting that it was his department that makes the final call.

Disclosures Tribunal finds that Maurice McCabe was "repulsively denigrated"

The Disclosures Tribunal has found that Sgt Maurice McCabe was "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer".

The tribunal, which is chaired by Justice Peter Charleton, has published its third interim report.

The report follows its hearings investigating whether there was a smear campaign orchestrated by Garda management against the Garda whistleblower.

Justice Charleton says it "has been a dreadful struggle to attempt to uncover what may have gone on behind closed doors".

Fianna Fáil rejects election calls following shock Naughten resignation

Following the shock resignation of the Minister for Communications this afternoon, politicians are warning that the future of both the National Broadband Plan and the Government could be in doubt.

The Minster for Education Richard Bruton has been assigned to the Department of Communications on an interim basis.

Deputy Naughten resigned his position after the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asked him to consider his position.

Schools to decide whether to open as Storm Callum bears down on the country

Schools are being asked to make their own decisions on whether to open tomorrow as Storm Callum bears down on the country.

A Status Orange wind warning will come into force tonight for all coastal counties with storm surges and gusts of up to 130kph expected.

The Government’s national National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met this afternoon to discuss preparations for the weather system – with Crisis Management Teams and Local Coordination Groups activated in all coastal counties.

NECG chair John Barry said he doesn’t expect any closures but schools have been asked to ‘err on the side of caution’ when deciding what to do.

Trial shown footage of serious assault on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

The jury in the trial of a Roma fan accused of a serious assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox has seen video footage of the alleged incident.

Filippo Lombardi denies attacking the father-of-three from Dunboyne in County Meath as he was making his way to a soccer match at Anfield.

Footage pieced together from CCTV, mobile phones and a BBC camera was shown to the jurors this afternoon.

The prosecuting barrister Neville Biddle said it shows a man knocking Sean Cox with a punch outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma last April.