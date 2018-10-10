Evening top 5: Naughten paid for Dáil dinner; Crowds line the streets for Emma Mhic Mhathúna; Barnier outlines EU backstop plans

Naughten paid for Dáil dinner on behalf of sole remaining rural broadband bidder

A spokesperson for the Communications Minister Denis Naughten has confirmed that he paid for a dinner in the Dáil bar on behalf of a businessman bidding for National Broadband Contract.

The minister has already faced criticism after it emerged he accepted an invitation from David McCourt in New York in July.

Mr McCourt heads up the sole remaining consortium bidding for rural broadband contract – worth over €500m.

At a press briefing this afternoon, Minster Naughten said he could not remember whether he had met with Mr McCourt on any other occasion.

Barnier says EU plan offers Northern Ireland "benefits that no other third country enjoys"

Michel Barnier has given his most detailed account yet of the checks that will be required between Britain and Northern Ireland after the UK leaves the EU.

Speaking following a round of meetings with a range of Northern Irish political and business leaders, the EUs chief negotiator said 80% to 85% of the UKs withdrawal from the bloc had now been agreed.

He said the UKs decision to leave the Single Market and the Customs union means there must be checks “that do not exist today” between the two regions, noting that both sides had already agreed that these checks cannot take place at border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

He set out three areas whereby checks will have to be carried out – noting that the proposals were limited to “what is absolutely necessary to avoid a hard border.”

Crowds line the streets of Dublin for Emma Mhic Mhathúna funeral procession

Members of the public have lined the streets of Dublin to pay their respects to Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

Emma was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results, and became one of the public faces of the scandal after she spoke about her experiences.

The 37-year-old mother of five died in Co Kerry on Sunday.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were among the hundreds of people attending her funeral mass at the Pro Cathedral in Dublin this lunchtime.

Woman appears in court charged with murder of her husband in Co Cork

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her husband in Macroom in Co Cork earlier this week.

Rita O'Driscoll, with an address at 16 Bridge Street in Bandon, appeared before Macroom District Court this morning.

Detective Sgt Derek Mulcahy gave evidence in court, saying he arrested Ms O'Driscoll on Sunday evening.

Last night, she was charged with the murder of 44-year-old Timmy Foley at a house at Dan Corkery Place.

Cristiano Ronaldo "vehemently denies" Vegas rape accusation

Cristiano Ronaldo has "vehemently denied" allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

It comes after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga said the former Real Madrid and Manchester United raped her in 2009.

She said she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with him in 2010.

In a statement released this evening, Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen said he did have relations with Ms Mayorga – but insisted the incident was "completely consensual."