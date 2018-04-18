Evening top 5: Naughten denies passing insider information to INM representative; TV presenter Dale Winton dies aged 62

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was discovered injured at Sean Walsh Park last Friday morning.

The Romanian national, who had been working in the construction industry, later died in hospital.

The Communications Minister says he acted to the letter of the law when it came to the proposed takeover of the Celtic Media Group (CMG) by Independent News and Media (INM).

Minister Naughten confirmed he had a phone call with Eoghan Ó Neachtain, a former government press secretary now working for Heneghan PR and then representing INM, about the media group's planned takeover of CMG.

Minister Denis Naughten today denied passing insider information to INM, contrary to suggestions in a court affidavit filed by the state's corporate watchdog.

Fans of country singer Big Tom say he is a legend who will never be replaced.

Huge crowds have been lining up in County Monaghan today to say their goodbyes to the 81-year-old ‘King of Country’.

During a music career that spanned more than five decades, Big Tom performed to thousands of people at venues both at home and abroad.

Today thousands of fans have come to the community centre in his native Oram to bid him farewell.

British TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.

The TV host was widely known for hosting popular game show Supermarket Sweep from 1993 to 2000.

The news of the presenter's death was confirmed by his agent Jan Kennedy.

The outgoing chief of Barnardos says he would be interested in running for president - but only if Michael D Higgins does not go for re-election.

President Higgins' term is up this autumn, and he has yet to indicate whether he will put himself forward for another seven years.

Fergus Finlay - who is stepping down from Barnardos - had sought the Labour nomination in 2011, but the party ultimately chose Michael D Higgins as their candidate.