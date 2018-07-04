Evening top 5: National hosepipe ban; Ryanair crew demands; and Coveney condemns Israel

Irish Water has issued a national hosepipe ban as a drought continues across the country.

It will come into effect from 8.00am on Friday, July 6th until midnight on Tuesday July 31st.

A similar order was brought in for the Dublin region on Monday.

The 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thailand cave are set to be rescued in stages.

The group may be brought out at different times, depending on the health of each person, a Thai official said.

"All 13 may not come out at the same time. If the condition is right and if that person is ready 100%, he can come out," said Narongsak Osatanakorn, the Chiang Rai provincial governor.

Ryanair cabin crew have issued management with a series of demands over pay and conditions.

Yesterday, Dublin-based pilots with the airline announced their plan to strike for 24 hours next Thursday.

Now, there is a chance cabin crew from across Europe could follow suit with industrial action of their own.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has condemned the demolitions and forced evictions at the Palestinian community of Abu Nuwar.

Nineteen structures there have been bulldozed by Israeli authorities.

Mr Coveney also expressed "extreme concern" about the situation in the village of Khan al Ahmar, where the community is at high risk of forcible transfer.

A woman in the US is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting her son who tried to put her in a nursing home.

Police in the state of Arizona say 92-year-old Anna Mae Blessing shot and killed her 72-year-old son.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a house on Monday.